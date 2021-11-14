Coreto (COR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $464,940.00

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Coreto has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $464,940.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Coreto

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Coreto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the exchanges listed above.

