Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CTS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.13.

Shares of CTS opened at C$11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 197.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.09.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$345.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$367.95 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

