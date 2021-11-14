Cosmo Coin (COSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $207,980.32

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $207,980.32 and approximately $24.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmo Coin Coin Profile

COSM is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Buying and Selling Cosmo Coin

