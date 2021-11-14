Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $32.96 or 0.00050179 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and $355.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,173.90 or 0.99212086 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.28 or 0.00591062 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,357,850 coins and its circulating supply is 224,573,247 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

