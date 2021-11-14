COVA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, COVA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market cap of $461,794.15 and $19,745.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About COVA

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

