Cream Finance Price Reaches $55.79 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $34.39 million and $37.43 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $55.79 or 0.00086727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00051434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00220065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00085854 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

