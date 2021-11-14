Cream Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Cream has a market capitalization of $26,029.37 and $13.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,019.19 or 0.99843926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00049505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.12 or 0.00347972 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.88 or 0.00536313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00182762 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001447 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

