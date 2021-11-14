Credit Suisse AG Acquires 133,723 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,723 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,940,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 111.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 262,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

