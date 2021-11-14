Credit Suisse AG Has $3.54 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,243,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of InterDigital worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in InterDigital by 406.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200-day moving average is $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.