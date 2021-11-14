Credit Suisse AG Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of H.B. Fuller worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,612. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FUL opened at $78.28 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

