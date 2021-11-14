Credit Suisse AG Invests $3.58 Million in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.02% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $99.55 on Friday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73.

