Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 78.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Raven Industries worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,774,000 after buying an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $4,460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,437,000 after buying an additional 553,816 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 183,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.55. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities analysts predict that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

