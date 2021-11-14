Credit Suisse AG Sells 21,858 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of CMC Materials worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 26.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 41.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $144.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

CCMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

