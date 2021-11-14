Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 124.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200-day moving average of $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.52). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $392.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

