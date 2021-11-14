Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Howard Hughes worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $565,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,444,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE:HHC opened at $93.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.44. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $13,814,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.