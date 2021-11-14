Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s earnings. Crescent Point Energy posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crescent Point Energy.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NYSE CPG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 32.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,228,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,752,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $137,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,362,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.