Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stake Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.15% of Criteo worth $86,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $15,952,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $42.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.