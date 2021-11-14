Critical Analysis: Biloxi Marsh Lands (BLMC) and Its Competitors

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS: BLMC) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Biloxi Marsh Lands to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

Biloxi Marsh Lands has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biloxi Marsh Lands’ competitors have a beta of 1.83, indicating that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Biloxi Marsh Lands pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Biloxi Marsh Lands pays out -30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.1% and pay out 40.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Biloxi Marsh Lands is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biloxi Marsh Lands N/A N/A N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors 5.14% -1.48% -3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biloxi Marsh Lands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biloxi Marsh Lands 0 0 0 0 N/A Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors 260 920 826 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Biloxi Marsh Lands’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biloxi Marsh Lands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biloxi Marsh Lands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biloxi Marsh Lands $10,000.00 -$990,000.00 -3.03 Biloxi Marsh Lands Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.75

Biloxi Marsh Lands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Biloxi Marsh Lands. Biloxi Marsh Lands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biloxi Marsh Lands competitors beat Biloxi Marsh Lands on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.