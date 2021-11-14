Critical Comparison: Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) & Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Prometheus Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prometheus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 16.60% 25.76% 14.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prometheus Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sanofi 1 1 5 0 2.57

Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential downside of 9.69%. Given Prometheus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Prometheus Biosciences is more favorable than Sanofi.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prometheus Biosciences and Sanofi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prometheus Biosciences $1.23 million 1,147.77 -$37.14 million N/A N/A Sanofi $41.17 billion 3.11 $14.07 billion $2.93 17.33

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Prometheus Biosciences.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD. The company has a diagnostics development and collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; co-development and manufacturing agreement with Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH; license agreement with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; and strategic collaboration with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. was formerly known as Precision IBD, Inc. and changed its name to Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. in October 2019. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes the commercial operations for its Consumer Healthcare products. The Vaccines segment consists commercial operations of Sanofi Pasteur. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

