Critical Contrast: Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) & Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) and Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Andritz has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esprit has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Andritz and Esprit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andritz 4.42% 22.79% 4.10% Esprit N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andritz and Esprit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andritz $7.65 billion 0.73 $236.59 million $0.69 15.63 Esprit $1.18 billion 0.14 -$512.17 million N/A N/A

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Esprit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Andritz and Esprit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andritz 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esprit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Andritz beats Esprit on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. The ME segment supplies technologies, plants, and digital solutions in metal forming. The HY segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps, and hydropower equipment. The SE segment focuses in mechanical and thermal technologies as well as services and the related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation, serving the chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries. The company was founded by Josef Körösi in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform. Esprit Holdings Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

