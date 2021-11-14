Critical Review: BSQUARE (BSQR) versus Its Competitors

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BSQUARE to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BSQUARE alerts:

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s peers have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BSQUARE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1186 5979 11208 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 21.26%. Given BSQUARE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -19.58 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 82.36

BSQUARE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BSQUARE peers beat BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.