Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $587.05 Million

Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $587.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $585.15 million to $588.95 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $215.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.47 million to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

