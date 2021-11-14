CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.90% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 69.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,770 shares of company stock worth $197,790. Insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.33. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFB. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

