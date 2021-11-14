Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Issues Earnings Results

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRKN traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,760. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James started coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

