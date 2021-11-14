Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.1% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK opened at $109.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

