Crowny (CRWNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 73.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Crowny has traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a total market cap of $13.16 million and $1.78 million worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

