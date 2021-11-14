Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004332 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.04 or 0.00310802 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008374 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $466.43 or 0.00728331 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

