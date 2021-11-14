Crust Network (CRU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $27.67 or 0.00042038 BTC on major exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $56.54 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00218051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00086501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

CRU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

