CryptEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $92,853.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $92,853.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for $14.70 or 0.00022957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,708.22 or 0.99496703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004538 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.48 or 0.00592662 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

