CryptoTycoon (CTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for approximately $17.05 or 0.00025886 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $1.64 million and $72,363.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00217698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00086105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 917,363 coins and its circulating supply is 96,237 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

