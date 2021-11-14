CryptoZoon Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1.65 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 785,724,953 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

