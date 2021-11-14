Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 90,104 Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.19% of Asensus Surgical worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

