Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kura Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $351,000.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

