Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,186,831,000 after buying an additional 754,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 447,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,523,000 after buying an additional 185,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $385.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $390.03. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.21.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

