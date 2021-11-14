Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.21% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALDX opened at $8.82 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $512.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

