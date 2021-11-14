Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,369 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Ellington Financial worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

EFC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 21.48.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

