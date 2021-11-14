Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 175.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after buying an additional 504,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,391,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,234,000 after purchasing an additional 141,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDM. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

