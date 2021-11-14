Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 444.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $46.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

