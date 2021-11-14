Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,276 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,978,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,927,000 after buying an additional 105,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,952,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

