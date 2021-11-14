Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 292.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,433,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,286 shares of company stock worth $1,604,595. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.65 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

