Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Tivity Health worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 237,650 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the second quarter worth about $4,389,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Shares of TVTY opened at $27.59 on Friday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist reduced their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.