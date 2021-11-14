Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

SDGR stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

