Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prothena worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 60.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena during the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Fox-Davies Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,250 in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRTA opened at $57.19 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

