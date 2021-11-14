Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kopin worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. TheStreet lowered shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 2.12.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.