Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 179.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

NYSE OMF opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $63.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

