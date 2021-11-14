Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $129.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.