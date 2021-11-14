Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

