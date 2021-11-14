Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $19.15 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

