Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $127.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

