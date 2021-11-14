Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 21,156 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brunswick by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brunswick by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 35.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after buying an additional 96,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $101.63 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

